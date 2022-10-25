Marlon Pack starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Oxford tonight

Portsmouth will look to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Oxford United at Fratton Park this evening.

Danny Cowley’s side enjoyed a fantastic start to the season but a four-game winless run saw the side drop down the table until they ended that with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers last time out.

Now, it’s about building on that against Karl Robinson’s side, who are currently struggling in 19th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Despite the win last time out, Cowley can welcome back a few players and here we look at the XI that could start tonight…

After a clean sheet and a welcome three points, there’s not going to be major changes to the defensive unit that did well.

In goal, Josh Griffiths will continue, with Connor Ogilvie at left-back, whilst Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson will continue in defence. At right-back there could be a change though, as Joe Rafferty is available and should come in after his impressive start to the campaign.

In central midfield, Ryan Tunnicliffe was handed a rare start at Forest Green and whilst he did well, Marlon Pack is available after suspension and his experience and quality should mean he gets the nod to partner Jay Mingi.

Out wide, Owen Dale has been inconsistent this season but he did show flashes of his quality, so he should start with Ronan Curtis on the opposite flank to give the team a real attacking edge.

Up top, Colby Bishop and Joe Piggott did enough to warrant another go together as a partnership. In truth, Cowley hasn’t settled on the best formula in the final third and Dane Scarlett is another exciting option but the pair who played on Saturday could click and in a game where Pompey will expect to win, they offer different qualities to trouble the Oxford defence.

Thoughts? What would your XI be? Let us know in the comments below.