Marlon Pack has sent an encouraging message to Portsmouth teammate Ronan Curtis as the attacker revealed he had successful surgery on his knee injury.

The 25-year-old has not played since he went off in Pompey’s victory over Bolton at the end of February, and it was confirmed just days later that he had damaged the anterior cruciate ligament. As a result, his current campaign has been cut short, and the reality is the Ireland international will miss a major chunk of next season as well.

So, it was a devastating blow for all connected to Portsmouth, but Curtis took to Instagram today to state that the surgery had gone well, which was good news.

That prompted a response from several Pompey players, including Pack, who simply put ‘comeback loading’, a message which was no doubt appreciated by Curtis.

With Curtis’ deal at Fratton Park expiring in the summer, he faces an uncertain future, with the injury no doubt complicating things for the player. However, he will only be focused on getting back fit - and it’s a similar story for Pack.

The ex-Bristol City man hasn’t played since mid-February due to a knee problem of his own, even though it’s thankfully nowhere near as serious. The midfielder is pushing to return in the coming weeks and will be eager to play a part under John Mousinho.

The new boss has had a positive impact on the south coast side, who will feel they have an outside chance of finishing in the play-off places due to their recent form. Pompey trail sixth placed Bolton Wanderers by seven points, but they do have a game in hand during the run-in.

Mousinho’s men are back in action this weekend when they host Port Vale, looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

The verdict

This was a real blow for Portsmouth, as whilst Curtis’ numbers this season weren’t impressive, there was a hope that he could rediscover his best form under Mousinho, and he had just started to make some big contributions before the injury.

But, these things happen in football, and having experienced teammates like Pack around will help the Irishman as he can get advice in terms of recovery, and how to remain upbeat, considering the midfielder has seen a lot in the game over the years.

Of course, he will hope to get back fit soon himself, and it just shows how well Portsmouth have done to be getting good results despite missing two players who could have been influential under Mousinho.

