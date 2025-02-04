Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack has offered heartfelt farewell messages to Owen Moxon and Will Norris following their deadline day departures from Fratton Park.

The outgoing now ex-Pompey pair, who made a combined 61 appearances last season, were integral to the south coast club's title-winning 2023/24 League One campaign, but had fallen out of favour in John Mousinho’s squad in the Championship.

Both Norris and Moxon have returned to the third tier of English football, joining two teams that are pushing for promotion to the Championship.

Experienced goalkeeper Norris, 31, has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal, following his demotion to second-choice behind Austrian shotstopper Nicolas Schmid.

Midfielder Moxon, 27, leaves for Stockport County after amassing only 265 minutes on the pitch so far this season in league action.

Marlon Pack sends messages to Will Norris & Owen Moxon following Portsmouth exits

Despite limited contributions this season, Pack made sure to acknowledge Moxon’s contributions in a farewell message.

Writing on Instagram, Pack said: “All the best mate, thank you for all your efforts on and off the pitch for the football club. It’s been more than a pleasure. Go smash it pal.”

The midfielder played an important role in last season’s success following his move from Carlisle United, but struggled for minutes this campaign.

Moving to Stockport County on a three-and-a-half year deal, Moxon's move offers not only a chance to play regularly again, but an opportunity to add a third promotion to his CV.

Sitting fourth in League One, County hope Moxon will bring experience to the promotion push, following his title-win with Portsmouth, and 2023 League Two play-off triumph with Carlisle United.

Goalkeeper Norris was also a key figure in Portsmouth’s promotion-winning campaign and was widely respected within the squad, with Pack making it clear just how important he was in his message of appreciation.

“Some guy… all the best Will. Thank you for everything mate. The foundation to our success last season. Will miss your humour on a daily basis," Pack wrote.

Norris’ influence stretched beyond the pitch, with his character and presence in the dressing room clearly valued. His 19 clean sheets were instrumental in Portsmouth’s title win, earning him the League One Goalkeeper of the Season award, and despite featuring sporadically this season, he still has a part to play at another club.

His move to Wycombe comes at an important time for the Chairboys, who were in need of an experienced goalkeeper following Nathan Bishop’s departure to Cambridge United and Shamal George’s injury.

Wycombe’s Chief Football Officer Dan Rice described Norris as “the best keeper in League 1 last season”, highlighting the strength he will bring to their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Norris & Moxon deals are statements of intent for Stockport and Wycombe

With the window now closed, these departures signal a shift in Portsmouth’s approach as they look to stabilise in the Championship.

Sitting 20th and just three points above the drop zone, Mousinho’s side needs fresh impetus to steer clear of danger.

The exits of Norris and Moxon suggest a clear-out of fringe players, potentially making room for reinforcements who fit the manager’s vision for survival. While their contributions last season were vital, their limited game time this term hints that Pompey are evolving their squad to better compete at this level.

Meanwhile, for Wycombe and Stockport, these moves bolster their promotion pushes in League One. Both clubs have added experienced, title-winning players who know what it takes to get out of the division. Norris, in particular, could prove to be a game-changing addition between the sticks for Wycombe’s play-off aspirations.

Both Moxon and Norris depart with the best wishes of their captain, leaving behind fond memories of their contributions at Fratton Park.