Colby Bishop made a surprise scoring return to action for Portsmouth on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Preston North End, and team-mate Marlon Pack has sent a heartfelt message to the striker.

Pompey earned their first league home win of the season on Saturday, as they dispatched of fellow strugglers North End at Fratton Park.

Despite going into the break two-up, by the time Bishop came on for his 13-minute cameo, the lead was being anxiously protected at 2-1.

And in what was undoubtedly one of the moments of the EFL weekend, Bishop stepped up to score an 89th-minute penalty to secure the points for Pompey, in what was his first goal at Championship level.

Bishop, Pompey's top scorer in each season since joining the club, last played for the Hampshire side in April, and his firepower has been greatly missed as John Mousinho's side still languish in the relegation zone, despite Saturday's win.

Colby Bishop - EFL Career Stats Prior To 2024-25 Season (As Per Transfermarkt) Season Team Division Games Goals 2023-24 Portsmouth League One 44 21 2022-23 Portsmouth League One 46 20 2021-22 Acc. Stanley League One 41 12 2020-21 Acc. Stanley League One 41 10 2019-20 Acc. Stanley League One 27 10

Colby Bishop completes remarkable comeback following summer heart scare

Following a routine pre-season heart scan, Bishop was found to be a 'potential risk' by cardiologists.

With priorities in order, Portsmouth and Bishop made no hesitation in dealing with the issue regardless of their Championship preparations, with the striker undergoing acute surgery in August.

In an internal interview back in July following the reveal of the heart issue, Bishop said: "Despite the difficult circumstances, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness.

"I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth for their ongoing support. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return."

There was no identified return date. However, come 2pm, fans making their way to Fratton Park would certainly have had to double-take upon reading the team sheet, as Bishop was named on the bench.

Regardless of recovery, the inclusion was most confusing as Bishop was not named in Pompey's 25-man squad list in September, and therefore normally ineligible to play until January at the very least.

This early return was accelerated by a season-ending injury to deadline-day signing Ibane Bowat. It is understood that upon request, the EFL made special dispensation for Portsmouth to trade Bowat's place for Bishop, as he has been ruled out with a season-ending injury and has not yet played for his new club.

Portsmouth FC: Marlon Pack sends message to Colby Bishop

The atmosphere at Fratton Park at the 77th minute mark was electric, still holding a rare lead, with many aware of the symbolic importance of Bishop’s return.

Portsmouth fans welcomed Bishop with a standing ovation as he entered the field, a poignant moment that underscored their appreciation for his resilience and willingness to perform for the south coast side despite the potential risks.

The penalty, awarded one-minute before normal time was up, was slotted coolly by Bishop into the bottom-left corner - a perfect way to reannounce himself to the Fratton Park faithful.

Club captain Marlon Pack to Instagram to congratulate his teammate in a very poignant message, and he too may benefit from Bishop's return given he appears to be one of the more influential Pompey players on the pitch.

"The fact that this guy is back scoring goals 3 months after having heart surgery tells you all you need to know about his character," Pack wrote.

"Your mindset and the strength you’ve shown has been inspirational to us all and you deserved your moment today. Proud of you brother"

This emotional and respectful commendation exemplifies just how important the events of the day may be for Portsmouth's fate this season.

A squad clearly galvanized, and beginning to pick up results, will be boosted no end by the returning services of their star striker.

For Portsmouth supporters, this could well be a turning point in an otherwise difficult start to life in the second-tier.