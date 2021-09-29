Marlon Pack makes honest admission regarding Cardiff City’s current plight

Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack has admitted that he believes that the club’s recent form in the Championship has not been good enough.

The Bluebirds initially made a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign in the second-tier as they picked up eight points from their opening four league games.

However, a drop-off in performance levels this month has resulted in Cardiff suffering four consecutive defeats.

Following a dismal display against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, the Bluebirds would have been hoping to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat to Tony Mowbray’s side in yesterday’s clash with West Bromwich Albion.

However, Cardiff were completely outclassed in this particular fixture as the Baggies sealed a 4-0 victory.

An own-goal from Curtis Nelson as well as strikes from Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips allowed West Brom to secure all three points.

With the pressure starting to build on manager Mick McCarthy, it will be intriguing to see whether Cardiff are able to get back on track when they face Reading this weekend.

Making reference to Cardiff’s current plight on Instagram, Pack has revealed that he believes that the club’s performances have not been good enough and has admitted that he will be hoping to help his side deliver a response on Saturday.

The midfielder posted: “I think we all like to take the plaudits when things are going well but also have to accept and face the criticism when they aren’t.

“We know our form of late hasn’t been good enough but we have another opportunity on Saturday to get back on track.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Pack (@marlonpack21)

The Verdict

Cardiff supporters will be hoping that Pack will be able to help the club bounce back from their recent defeats by delivering an eye-catching performance against Reading.

The midfielder has already managed to provide four direct goal contributions in 10 league appearances for Cardiff this season.

Particularly impressive in the club’s clash with Peterborough United last month, Pack created two goals for his team-mates in this fixture as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.65.

If Pack is able to replicate this performance during the club’s showdown with Reading, he may be able to lead his side to a much-needed victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.