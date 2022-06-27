Marlon Pack in: As things stand, is this Portsmouth’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Portsmouth will be determined to launch a push for a play-off place later this year in League One under the guidance of head coach Danny Cowley.

Despite showing some signs of promise during the closing stages of the previous campaign, Pompey finished 10 points adrift of the top-six in the third-tier standings.

Cowley has bolstered his squad ahead of the new term by securing the services of Marlon Pack and will be keen to back up this signing by drafting in some more fresh faces in the coming weeks.

Set to take on Sheffield Wednesday on July 3oth, it will be interesting to see who Cowley decides to select to start in this fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we think is Portsmouth’s best XI as things stand…

No longer able to turn to Gavin Bazunu for inspiration, Portsmouth could give Alex Bass the chance to showcase his talent in the goalkeeping position during pre-season.

Loaned out to Bradford City earlier this year, Bass will be determined to prove his worth to Cowley in training over the coming weeks.

Clarke Robertson is partnered in the heart of the defence by Sean Raggett who recently committed his future to Portsmouth by signing a new deal at Fratton Park.

Kieron Freeman occupies the right-back position while Connor Ogilvie features on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Ogilvie managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the third-tier for Portsmouth last season and will be keen to help them reach new heights in this division during the upcoming campaign.

Joe Morrell is partnered in central-midfield by Pack.

Signed on a free transfer by Portsmouth earlier this month, Pack could potentially use his experience to his advantage next season.

The 31-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in the third-tier as he has made 85 appearances in this division during his career.

Reeco Hackett and Marcus Harness occupy the wide roles in this XI while Michael Jacobs features in the hole behind Ronan Curtis.

Curtis is included in the striker position due to the fact that Portsmouth have yet to draft in a replacement for George Hirst who returned to Leicester following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.