Marlon Harewood speaks out on Nottingham Forest’s promotion hopes

Nottingham Forest have set up a very intriguing Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have been one of the main surprise packages in the second tier this season and could achieve an incredible promotion to the top-flight, if Carlos Corberan can catch the Reds cold at Wembley Stadium.

Forest are favourites heading into the match after putting together a sustained excellent run in the second half of the season, keeping automatic promotion hopes alive until the penultimate fixture.

Former Reds striker Marlon Harewood was feeling bullish about the club’s promotion chances when he spoke to BETDAQ.

He said: “Without a shadow of a doubt I’ll back them to win, because I’ve seen them a few times against Huddersfield.

“It’s going to be a good game but sometimes the Championship form goes out of the window and it’s like an FA Cup final – and it’s about the best team on the day that turns up.

“It can come down to that one person that will shine or get that goal to get them through.

“But the team performance from Forest, they’ve been absolutely fantastic this year considering where they were at the beginning of the season.”

Steve Cooper has been involved in the second tier play-offs three seasons in a row, and without Brentford to deny him this time around, there will be an air of confidence around the Forest squad heading into the biggest game the EFL has to offer.

The Verdict

For the majority of the season, Forest have arguably been one of the best two teams, alongside Fulham, in the Championship, but their dreadful start under Chris Hughton has pegged them back to compete in the play-offs.

With so many dynamic attacking players, the Reds have been great viewing this season, but it could be the solidity of their backline that plays the most important role with everything riding on one match.

There were some hairy moments as Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna were put under a lot of pressure in the second leg of their semi final against Sheffield United, but ultimately, with Brice Samba’s excellence onside, they did just about enough to get over the line.