Marlon Harewood reveals what impact promotion for Nottingham Forest would have on the city

Marlon Harewood believes that Nottingham Forest returning to the Premier League would be a great moment for the city.

The east Midlands club have been away from the top flight since their 1999 relegation.

But now Steve Cooper has led the team to within just one game of promotion back to the top division in English football.

A trip to Wembley Stadium to face Huddersfield Town separates Forest from promotion.

The former striker played with the Reds during the club’s last stint in the Premier League before departing in 2003.

The 42-year old believes that a club of Forest’s stature should be competing for a Premier League place so is pleased to see the team bouncing back this campaign.

“For the city it would be amazing to win,” said Harewood, via BETDAQ.

“It’s been 23 years since they were last in the Premier League – when I was there. Which is crazy.

“For such a big club they should be there or thereabouts anyway.

“Obviously they’ve got a great opportunity and hopefully they can win and bring Premier League football back to the city, where it needs the best Premier League teams coming to Nottingham.”

Forest finished below Carlos Corberan’s side in the Championship table, with the sides coming 3rd and 4th respectively.

The Terriers have done brilliantly this season and managed their semi-final tie with Luton Town well to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Forest’s nerves were on display as they struggled to maintain Sheffield United in the second half of their semi final second leg, conceding a 3-1 aggregate lead to ultimately progress via penalty shootout.

The final will take place on May 29, with the winner earning a place in the Premier League for next season.

The Verdict

Forest are often seen as a club that should be in the Premier League due to their history of success in the 1980’s so will be many people’s favourites going into this final.

However, Huddersfield have had an excellent season and should definitely not be discounted going into this huge game.

Both are historic clubs and will make for a great addition to the top flight.

But it will be a close-knit affair and either side will have to be at their absolute best to see their way through the other.