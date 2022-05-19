Marlon Harewood delivers his verdict on Nottingham Forest’s play-off victory over Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest have booked their spot at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1992 and will be favourites to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds suffered a very emotionally draining 2-1 loss in the second leg against Sheffield United, but came through via a penalty shoot-out and will fancy their chances of overcoming Huddersfield Town at the final hurdle.

Former Nottingham Forest striker Marlon Harewood had his say on the nerve-shredding events of Tuesday evening when he spoke to BETDAQ.

He said: “Dramatic is the word to describe that victory.

“Forest let themselves go, but they just about did enough to get the result.

“On the day Sheffield United were the better team.

“It was good that Forest went to their place first and did the job that they needed to ultimately get themselves into the penalty shootout.

“Some of the qualities of the Forest keeper Brice Samba shone through, showing how good he is.

“He saved Forest with two great penalty saves at the beginning of the shootout to give them a head start to get them through to the next stage.”

The Reds were left feeling very proud and grateful for their performance in the first leg, winning 2-1 at Bramall Lane, as without that they would have been knocked out on their home patch.

The Verdict

Sometimes a result like that, and the way it came about, can galvanise the group and bring them closer together, despite not hitting the heights of the last few months in terms of their performance levels.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the first half a little against the run of play, to give the Reds a two-goal cushion.

Some brilliant play to the right side of the Forest 18-yard box from Sander Berge and then George Baldock, brought about the Blades’ second half finishes, and Forest were the team holding on for penalties.

The Terriers may well target the left hand side of the Forest backline in the final, with Sorba Thomas set to be fit to start the game for the underdogs.