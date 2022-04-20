Marlon Fossey and a potential new Bolton Wanderers deal: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Marlon Fossey made an eye-catching impact at Bolton Wanderers after signing on loan from Fulham in January.

Injury ended his campaign prematurely but Fossey impressed Ian Evatt a lot at The UniBol, and off the back of that he is going to be a transfer target in the summer.

The flying right wing back complimented the Trotters’ possession based style of play very nicely, and added to their pace in behind in combination with fellow January signing Dion Charles.

At 23, Fossey has just one year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, and does not look likely to challenge Kenny Tete or potentially even Neco Williams, for a first team berth next season in the Premier League.

What do we know so far?

Bolton have not been the same since his injury, the Trotters’ distant play-off push has diminished since, potentially due to a dip in motivation with less to play for, but the Fossey sized hole in Evatt’s side has been evident, so much so that they have gone back to deploying a back four at times.

Evatt is going to do everything in his power to lure Fossey back to The UniBol, with the ball in the player and Fulham’s court in terms of where he will be playing his football next season.

Is it likely to happen?

Entering the final year of his contract, and well-stocked in his position, the chances are that Fulham sort a permanent move away for Fossey this summer, as it would be smart asset management if he does not sign a new contract.

Bolton would be a candidate with him being available, and will have one of the larger budgets in League One, however for Fossey’s development he should be playing Championship football next season.

The 23-year-old is suited to a team that see a lot of the ball and can play adventurous attacking football, and that is where Bolton could trump a bottom half second tier side, but at the moment it does seem likely that the American drops back down to League One next term, given the quality he demonstrated even in a small sample size, 15 League One appearances, at the start of this calendar year.