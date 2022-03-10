Marlon Fossey addresses his current situation at Bolton Wanderers ahead of Plymouth clash

Bolton Wanderers full-back Marlon Fossey has admitted that whilst he is enjoying his time at the club, he is currently focusing on helping his side climb the League One standings instead of his long-term future.

Fossey joined the Trotters on a temporary deal during the January transfer window and has since gone to establish himself as a key player at the University of Bolton Stadium.

With the 23-year-old’s loan stint at Bolton set to expire following the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether his parent-club Fulham opt to allow him to move on to pastures new this summer.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt admitted last month that the club had already opened discussions with Fulham over the possibility of signing Fossey on a permanent deal.

Having made 13 appearances for the Trotters in the third-tier, the full-back is likely to feature in his club’s clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Bolton could leapfrog Portsmouth in the league standings if they beat the Pilgrims in-front of their own supporters.

Ahead of this fixture, Fossey has addressed his current situation at the club.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Fossey said: “I don’t know what Fulham are thinking at the moment.

“I am sure they are watching me but we have got 10 games to go and we will see after the 10 games.

“We will get to that discussion but right now, I am just trying to help Bolton get as high as they can before my loan agreement is up.

“All I can say is I am enjoying my time here.

“It has been definitely one of the more high periods of my career and as you guys (the media) know, it is not as easy as what the player wants or what the club wants.

“We will see what happens but I am enjoying my time here and I’m looking forward to the last 10 games.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Fossey is focusing on helping Bolton achieve a positive end to the campaign as it is up to Fulham to make a decision on his long-term future.

When you consider that fellow full-back Neco Williams has provided four direct goal contributions in seven appearances for the Cottagers, the Championship leaders may try to seal a permanent deal for the 20-year-old in the summer.

This particular transfer would result in Fossey falling further down the pecking order at Fulham and thus a move to a team like Bolton may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Having provided six direct goal contributions in the third-tier during his loan spell, it is abundantly clear that Fossey has the ability to set this division alight.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn’t be a shock if Bolton go all out to try and secure the services of the full-back on a permanent basis.