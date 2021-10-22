Markus Schopp responds to calls for his dismissal as Barnsley manager

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp has asked Tykes fans to trust the process amid rising concerns from supporters over the team’s performances.

Schopp, a former Austria international player, was chosen as the man to replace Valerien Ismael in the summer after he headed to league rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The previous two appointments of Ismael and Gerhard Struber came from the Austrian Bundesliga and the club would follow the same process as Schopp was brought in from TSV Hartberg after finishing seventh in the country’s top tier last season.

Unlike Ismael though who got immediate results, Schopp is finding life a bit tougher at Oakwell.

Barnsley have won just once in 13 attempts in the Championship so far and are currently on a five-match losing streak as they get set to welcome local rivals Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Whilst it’s up to Schopp to find a way out of the mess that his side currently find themselves in, he’s asked for a bit of patience from fans as their frustrations build on a weekly basis.

“I totally understand after this amount of games when we don’t win, with the expectations of this season,” Schopp said when responding to being asked about fans wanting a change in the dugout, per Doug O’Kane.

“I totally understand this. But the fans have to understand it’s a process.”

The Verdict

Considering the upheaval at Oakwell this summer it was always going to be a tough ask for Schopp to replicate the results of the club last season.

The head coach, captain and CEO all departed for other Championship clubs and the recruitment didn’t seem as solid as it had been in recent years – and we can now see that the Tykes are suffering.

It seems like it was Ismael who was getting the best out of what he had to work with at the time as with a similar squad of players Schopp is struggling but he feels that he needs more time to produce the results that came last season.

The Championship doesn’t wait for anyone though and if the losses keep on coming then Schopp will no doubt pay the price with his job on the line.