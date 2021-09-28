Markus Schopp provides Barnsley team news update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Barnsley will be hoping to get back to winning ways when Nottingham Forest make the trip to Oakwell tomorrow night.

Markus Schopp’s side are without a win in seven Championship matches, with their sole win of the season coming against Coventry City on matchday two.

Forest are in a similar boat to The Tykes, winning just one game this season, however, Forest remain three points below the Yorkshire club.

Steve Cooper has now taken charge at The City Ground, and after four points from their last two matches, they will be hoping to make it third game unbeaten against Barnsley.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Schopp provided an injury update, with Andy Giddings of BBC Sheffield reporting via Twitter: “#barnsleyfc MS rules Aapo Halme out of tomorrow’s game v #NFFC. Otherwise it’ll be the same squad. Oulare is struggling again with his back injury. Morris and Andersen expected back after int break.”

The verdict

Fitness and injury concerns have certainly halted Schopp’s progression with The Tykes, however, that has been the case with a lot of clubs early on this season.

There has been a fair few changes around Oakwell over the last six months, and whilst it is clear to see that as a squad they have been impacted by this, they need to regroup.

Barnsley will not be too concerned at this point. After seven games last season, they failed to pick up a single point.

The signing of Obbi Oulare excited Barnsley fans when first announced, but he has struggled for fitness. When up and running, he could be integral in Barnsley’s campaign.