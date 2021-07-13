Markus Schopp outlines clear Barnsley transfer plans

New Barnsley head coach has revealed that a replacement for Alex Mowatt is a priority in the summer transfer window – and he also does not expect to lose any more of last season’s key stars.

The Austrian has arrived from TSV Hartberg to replace Valerien Ismael, who has headed to West Bromwich Albion and within days he had recruited Tykes skipper Mowatt, who scored eight goals for the club last season but had decided to run down his contract.

It’s a massive void for Schopp and the transfer team to fill but as stated in his first official press conference, per Andy Giddings, a replacement will arrive at Oakwell to step into Mowatt’s shoes.

That seems to indicate that Callum Styles won’t be reverting to the engine room having being successfully converted into a left-wing-back, and speaking of the 21-year-old and his team-mates it doesn’t seem as though anyone else will be departing the club this summer.

Barnsley allowed Michael Sollbauer to leave for family reasons but aside from him and Mowatt it looks as though bids for the likes of Styles, Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow will not be entertained.

FLW sources revealed months ago that the likes of Southampton and Leeds were interested in Styles this summer but it doesn’t look as though the Tykes will have any interest in selling.

The Verdict

After the success Barnsley had last season, there’s really no need for an overhaul at Oakwell whatsoever.

Of course a few players have left already but the Tykes have a squad ready-made for an assault on the play-offs again, with just one or two gaps to plug.

You can even argue that Obbi Oulare isn’t needed with the club having a plethora of strikers, with the Belgian reportedly set to sign from Standard Liege.

For now the priority looks to be bringing in a midfielder of the ilk of Mowatt, although he will be a hard man to replace due to his influence last season but Barnsley have worked wonders in the transfer market in the last few years, so there must be trust in their recruitment team to get things right.