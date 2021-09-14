Markus Schopp issues update on the situation with Barnsley’s Ben Williams

Barnsley full-back Ben Williams only managed to play 28 minutes of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 22-year-old, who was starting his third game of the season, was on the receiving end of a late tackle against The Cherries.

Williams missed the entire campaign last time out with an injury, with his return being a real boost to Barnsley.

It has been a tough start for The Tykes and they are now four Championship games without a victory and sit in 17th place in the second-tier standings.

At Markus Schopp’s pre-Stoke City press conference, and via Doug O’Kane on Twitter, The Tykes boss addressed William’s injury: “It’s not as bad as we thought. He will not be available on Wednesday and probably at the weekend but hopefully next week he might be back. “Some referees would give the red card but he made his decision and we live with it.”

The verdict

Having Williams back in the side after such a long period on the sidelines was an excellent boost for The Tykes.

Not just because of the energy, defensive competence, and attacking tendencies that he has previously displayed for the Yorkshire club, but because it also allows Callum Styles to operate in the centre of midfield – a position that Barnsley’s rising star favours.

The fact that Williams will not miss too much football is certainly a relief for Schopp and the rest of the squad.

Barnsley have struggled to get going this season, but Schopp is still getting his players adapted to his style of football, meaning no conclusions can be drawn just yet.