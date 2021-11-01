Markus Schopp issues first words following Barnsley dismissal

After intense speculation on Sunday evening, Barnsley have officially parted ways with head coach Markus Schopp after just four months in charge.

The former Austria international midfielder was brought in from TSV Hartberg at the end of June to replace West Brom-bound Valerien Ismael, and his arrival followed the familiar path of the club hierarchy searching in the Austrian Bundesliga for new head coaches.

It was the third man in succession to arrive at Oakwell from that particular league but whilst Ismael’s impact was immediate last season, the same could not be said for Schopp.

He picked up just one victory in his time in charge, with that coming all the way back in August against Coventry City, but from then on his side could not pick up any form whatsoever.

In the end though the Barnsley board decided that following a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday that time was up for Schopp and they now have to find his replacement – in the meantime though Schopp has issued a brief statement through the club’s website following his departure.

“I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time,” Schopp said.

“It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results.

“I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals.”

The Verdict

It’s never nice to see someone lose their job, but tough decisions need to be made at times and this was one of them.

There’s no doubting that Schopp seemed like a nice man but that doesn’t always bring the necessary results, and even though he had a lot to live up to after last season’s exploits at Oakwell, being 23rd after 15 matches was unacceptable.

Schopp though has been very magnanimous following his exit, and it now remains to be seen which direction Barnsley go in for his replacement.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Schopp though return to Austria or a nearby nation to manage – he had recent success with TSV Hartberg which is why the Tykes opted for him this summer but it’s a stint that they’ll be keen to forget in a hurry.