Markus Schopp issues clear message to Barnsley fans amid calls for his dismissal during Sheffield United loss

Despite fans calling for him to go Barnsley manager Markus Schopp has praised supporters for the way they stuck with the Tykes despite them going 3-0 behind against Sheffield United.

The Tykes headed into their Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United on Sunday hoping to end to a five-game losing streak that has left them in 23rd place in the Championship table.

That run of form has led to a lot of pressure on Schopp with him only being able to secure one win in the league so far during his tenure at Oakwell. However, it was always going to be difficult to change that against Sheffield United.

The game was effectively taken away from Barnsley during the first half of the second period, with Lys Mousset allowed to score two quickfire goals before Ben Osborn made it 3-0 on 72 minutes.

Supporters inside Oakwell began to call for Schopp’s dismissal following the quickfire Sheffield United goals at the start of the second period.

However, they remained behind the team and gave them a lot of support as they chased an unlikely comeback by scoring twice before the end.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Schopp praised the reaction from the fans to stick with the team and help them get back into the game at 3-0 down.

He said: “The reaction was awesome. We never lost the support of our fans.

“I wanted to go over (and applaud them at full-time) but they were clapping the players and I didn’t want to disturb this.

“I saw unbelievable passion after 3-0 to support us in a way that’s not normal.”

On his own future and the fans calling for his dismissal, he added: “The reaction was positive but totally unnecessary in the way it came about.

“When we lost this game it hurt. It’s how we are losing most of the games and I totally understand the fans. It’s a tough situation for all off us and I had the feeling all the lads are trying everything but we get punished with so many mistakes.”

The verdict

It can not be easy for a manager in Schopp’s position to hear supporters calling for his head during the course of a game with his side trailing and heading for a sixth straight defeat.

However, Schopp has still been able to recognise that supporters inside the stadium did not turn on the players and kept on backing them to get back into the game despite their feeling towards the manager at this point. That shows that he is handling himself well in terms of coping with the mounting pressure.

Schopp though seems to have lost the support of a section of supporters and that will only continue to grow the longer the losing run and winless run continues.

It is difficult to see Schopp surviving much longer if the results continue, but it does seem that he is going to be handed a little more time to turn things around. Having said that if he were to leave soon then it would not come as too much of a major shock.