Markus Schopp gives honest assessment of Barnsley’s recent form ahead of trip to Bristol City

Markus Schopp is looking for positives when reflecting on Barnsley’s 3-2 loss to Sheffield United last time out as the Tykes look to climb out of the relegation zone this weekend.

There was a late resurgence at Oakwell on Sunday when Barnsley forced a grandstand finish to come back to 3-2 having been three goals down with just under 20 minutes left on the clock. The Tykes are winless in 12 and on a six game losing streak ahead of their trip to Ashton Gate, however the Robins are also winless in their last 16 home league games.

Schopp spoke of the positives he took from the United loss and the togetherness in the squad when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “Throughout (Sunday’s) game I saw a lot of things that were going in the right direction, the problem was we got punished for individual mistakes again.

“It’s easy to only point out the negatives but it’s so important now to bring out the positive things.

“(But) don’t worry, we are united. This is not a problem.” Barnsley are looking a shadow of the side that made the play-off semi finals last season and Schopp’s day must be numbered if they fall to defeat again this weekend. The Verdict

Nigel Pearson’s men have lost their last three on the bounce, and have a significant barrier between themselves and victory on home soil. The Robins have entered second half additional time leading three times this season at home in the league, picking up just two points from a possible nine despite that game state. Confidence levels will be low on both sides of this encounter with the underdogs tag suiting Barnsley. The Tykes have gone through peaks and troughs since promotion to the Championship in 2019 and need to arrest the slide as they would be rock bottom in the table if it was not for Derby County’s points deduction.