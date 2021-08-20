Markus Schopp discusses key Barnsley tactic

Markus Schopp has provided his thoughts on Cauley Woodrow leading up to their Saturday afternoon trip to Loftus Road.

The lunchtime kick-off at Loftus Road sets to be a difficult contest for The Tykes as they travel to West London to face in-form QPR, who are unbeaten in their first four games and currently sit third in the table.

If the travelling side is to get anything out of the game, their talisman Cauley Woodrow needs to be getting on the ball in dangerous areas as the forward has the ability to hurt any sides rearguard in this division.

Woodrow would have been disappointed not to get on the scoresheet in The Tykes 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town on Tuesday night. Amari’i Bell scored his first goal for Luton in the fourth minute meaning Luton have made it three consecutive wins in the league at Oakwell.

Woodrow will be aiming to open his account for the season with a goal on Saturday afternoon. However, at times against The Hatters he played in a more deeper position in a bid to get on the ball and break down Luton’s low block.

Markus Schopp spoke to Barnsley FC on the forward, stating: “It’s not set that he’ll always be playing deeper. It depends on each game, on how we want to play against the other teams. In the last game, for example, it’s difficult because we go down 1-0 so early so that meant they sat in and defended really deep.

“So that saw him move back into a deeper position to try and influence things there. So it’s not something that we plan to do all of the time. We know his qualities and he’s able to influence the game inside and outside of the box.”

The Verdict:

This will be a tough test for Barnsley as QPR have started the season where they left off last season, in fine form. This is why it’s no surprise they were tipped by many to improve on their ninth place finish last season and break into the top six, or better yet the top two.

The Tykes had an impressive season last time around, surprising many and finishing fifth, eventually losing to Swansea in the play-offs.

If Barnsley are to emulate their fantastic campaign last season, their talisman Cauley Woodrow needs to be getting amongst the goals. Under Valérien Ismaël last season Woodrow scored 12 goals and assisted six, so its key new boss Markus Schopp figures out how to get this kind of form out of his forward if Barnsley are going to do as well this season.