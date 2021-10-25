Markus Schopp at Barnsley: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

After 14 Championship games this season, Barnsley find themselves in 23rd place and with a mere eight points.

The Tykes have been unable to follow up last season’s excellent campaign with a strong start this time around, and whilst it took a while for Barnsley to find their feet last time around, this season is now quickly ticking along.

Markus Schopp was tasked with keeping Oakwell positive after their play-off finish last time out, although, it was always set to be more difficult, with Alex Mowatt, Daryl Dike and Valerien Ismael all departing.

How’s it gone so far?

It is fair to say that Schopp’s tenure as Barnsley boss has not started particularly well, and it remains to be seen how much time he has actually got left if results continue to follow the general pattern thus far.

Schopp has had to contend with several injuries and illnesses to integral first-team players, with some of his summer signings struggling for fitness early on in the campaign.

After picking up a win and a draw in their opening two games, Barnsley have proceeded to go without a Championship victory in 12 games.

It has been a worrying fall from grace at Oakwell, with Barnsley scoring just three times in their last seven games.

What issues does he face?

The ultimate and most glaring issue is the possibility of being sacked. Schopp is trying to build something with Barnsley but is yet to find any sort of success.

The board could take action if their slump continues.

Performance levels at Oakwell have not been great, but they certainly do not deserve to be without a win in 12.

Schopp is still finding his feet in the division, and whilst time is seemingly running out, he has the tools, ability as a coach, and squad to lift Barnsley out from this awful form.

What next?

Barnsley have three massive games coming up, starting with a trip to Ashton Gate to face a Bristol City side who have not won at home since January.

They then face Derby County, who are currently bottom of the league, although, that is solely down to being deducted 12 points, before hosting a Hull City side who are in equally as bad form.

These next three games will be a massive test for Schopp and his Barnsley side, but they also present an opportunity for things to start clicking.