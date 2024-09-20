Wednesday night ended in agonising circumstances for those of a Coventry City persuasion.

For a time, it looked as though they were on course to claim a major Premier League scalp in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the CBS Arena, Mark Robins' side just past the hour-mark, through summer signing Brandon Thomas-Asante's second goal for the club.

However, the visitors equalised with just two minutes of normal time remaining thanks to Djed Spence, before Brennan Johnson's injury time strike sent the Premier League side through.

That will have left Coventry crestfallen at having nothing to show for their efforts, although it will not just be the result that will leave the Sky Blues disappointed about that match.

Sky Blues facing another injury concern

One seemingly big moment for the hosts during Wednesday night's game came with around 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

That moment saw Ben Sheaf come off the bench, to replace Josh Eccles for just his second appearance of the campaign, amid a string of injury issues.

However, it seems as though the 26-year-old's latest return to action could yet turn out to be a rather short-lived one.

Speaking after the game, Robins revealed that the midfielder had to have ice on his ankle in the dressing room post-match, and that he does not yet know how serious the setback is.

Given his sizable influence in the centre of the park, that latest blow for Sheaf will undoubtedly be a concern for Coventry going forward.

It could arguably, also cause some frustration for the club when looking back on one potential signing they missed out on during this summer's transfer window.

Coventry missed out on potential Ben Sheaf cover

By the time the transfer market closed on the 30th August, the Sky Blues had completed the signings of six new first-team players.

However, it appears they did not get deals done for every player they were looking at, and one of those they were unable to secure the services of, was Marko Stamenic.

Related Coventry City: Early Ben Sheaf injury worry emerges after Spurs defeat Mark Robins has provided an early Coventry City injury update ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City

Back in June, Red Star Belgrade manager Nenad Milijas had claimed that the midfielder had agreed a deal to complete a permanent move to Coventry.

Ultimately though, no such deal would materialise, and instead, Stamenic would join Premier League side Nottingham Forest shortly after, before immediately being loaned to Olympiacos.

As a result, Coventry missed out on a signing that, amid these latest fitness concerns around Sheaf, would have been rather useful.

With Stamenic primarily a holding midfielder, his signing would give the Sky Blues the depth they need in that area to cope with the absence of Sheaf.

Indeed, if they did have t22-year-old there to step in, there would be no pressure to risk rushing Sheaf back into the side, and potentially suffering a setback as he may have against Spurs.

Stamenic has previously played top-flight football in Denmark and Serbia - winning several trophies - also competing in the Champions League with both Copenhagen and Red Star Belgrade.

Marko Stamenic senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Team Wellington 7 1 0 Copenhagen 23 0 0 HB Koge 23 2 0 Red Star Belgrade 35 2 1 Olympiacos 4 0 0 As of 19th September 2024

He has also been capped at senior international on a regular basis for New Zealand over the course of the past three years.

It does therefore, look as though he ought to possess the pedigree that might have been required for him to adequately fill any void left in the centre of the park by Sheaf this season.

So with all that in mind, it seems there is a case to argue that the concern about this latest injury setback for Sheaf, will only further add to the frustation around Coventry, that they were not able to get that for Stamenic over the line back in the summer transfer window.