Following somewhat of a turbulent pre-season, Blackburn Rovers will get their 2023-24 Championship season underway this Saturday as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood Park.

Rumours have been rife this summer that head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is unhappy and frustrated this summer due to a cut in the playing budget at Rovers, with three early signings for no transfer fees in June followed by absolutely nothing since.

It appears to be a case of having to sell before they buy for Blackburn this summer, but with the sale of Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town this week it could open up some moves to be made by Tomasson in the coming weeks.

With the Baggies on the horizon though, let's take a look at the starting 11 that the Dane could select this weekend.

GK - Aynsley Pears

With Kaminski now out of the door at Rovers, the coast is clear for Pears to start the season as Tomasson's first-choice.

Pears was the regular starting goalkeeper for Blackburn in the second half of the season following Kaminski's knee injury, and even when the Belgian was fit he was left on the bench in favour of the ex-Middlesbrough man.

With Rovers though advancing in their pursuit of Swedish stopper Leopold Wehlstadt, it remains to be seen how long Pears will be in-between the sticks for.

RB - Joe Rankin-Costello

Rankin-Costello has struggled with injuries for a number of years, but the second half of last season saw the 24-year-old unleash himself on the Championship.

He was one of the most effective attack-minded right-backs in the division when he got a run in the first-team under Tomasson, and he is expected to keep his place in the starting 11.

CB - Dominic Hyam

Tomasson's favoured centre-back pairing is expected to start the season together in Hyam and Carter.

Hyam arrived from Coventry City last summer and was a model of consistency for Rovers, playing 37 times in the Championship and was part of a defence that almost made it into the play-offs.

CB - Hayden Carter

And in Carter, Blackburn have a player who has caught the attention of none-other than Newcastle United this summer, per the Daily Mail.

A loan stint with Portsmouth last year has seemingly made a man out of Carter, who has become a regular ahead of Scott Wharton in the starting 11 at Rovers.

LB - Harry Pickering

With a lack of real competition at left-back, Pickering will start as the undisputed first-choice.

Callum Brittain can also cover on that side of the pitch but it is expected to be Pickering's spot to lose, having played 40 times in the Championship last year.

CM - Lewis Travis

Blackburn's captain is expected to play a big part this season once again, having had interest from both Luton Town and Millwall over the summer.

The 25-year-old does the dirty work in the engine room and has done for a number of years, and it is imperative that Rovers hold onto him ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

CM - Sondre Tronstad

In the long-term, talented teen Adam Wharton will more-often than not be starting for Rovers in the Championship, but his lack of game-time in pre-season will give a chance to new signing Tronstad.

The Norway international arrived on a free from Vitesse in the Netherlands and will stake his claim to be in Tomasson's starting 11 on a full-time basis.

RW - Dilan Markanday

With Ryan Hedges not taking part against Girona last week, a chance could be opened up for Markanday to get a rare start for Rovers.

Signed as a winger with potential in January 2022, an immediate hamstring injury scuppered the ex-Tottenham player's chances of game-time, and Tomasson ended up sending him on loan to Aberdeen in the second half of last season.

Hedges is likely to not be fully fit though, leaving Markanday in the clear to show what he's about from the start of a Championship match for the very first time.

AM - Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics was a hit at Blackburn last season, scoring five times following his arrival from Peterborough United.

With Tomasson likely utilising a number 10 in his team at home, Szmodics will likely be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

LW - Tyrhys Dolan

Since arriving from Preston North End in 2020, Dolan has showed flashes of his ability and a heck of a lot of work rate, but more often than not his end product is inconsistent.

Despite that, the 21-year-old notched 10 goal contributions in the Championship last season and with Arnor Sigurdsson on the sidelines, he will take Ben Brereton Diaz's spot from last season on the left for now.

ST - Harry Leonard

Rovers have real issues up-front - Sam Gallagher is out after picking up a knock in training whilst Jack Vale's hamstring injury will sideline him for a number of weeks.

New recruit Niall Ennis is not fully fit so 19-year-old academy graduate Leonard could get the nod, having scored 10 times in 15 appearances in Premier League 2 for the under-21's last season and has played four times in the Championship off the bench for Rovers.