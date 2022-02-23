Mark Warburton’s stance on QPR January transfer strategy emerges

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has revealed Mark Warburton turned down the chance to add a new striker to his squad in January as he was happy with the options he already has.

In the winter window, the R’s brought in goalkeeper David Marshall on a free transfer from Derby County, Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick, and Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson.

However, they held off on making any additions in attacking areas – be it a striker, winger, or number 10 – and Ferdinand has explained why in a recent interview with West London Sport.

He said: “We spoke about that (signing a new striker) but the manager was happy with what he had.

“No player comes through the door without the manager wanting it.

“That wasn’t a position he felt he wanted to add to in terms of his squad, it was more a number 10.

“We looked around for what we needed and we weren’t able to get the number 10 that we required. From my perspective, I know centre-forwards are key to football clubs but the manager was happy with what he had.

“Because of the way the team is set up and the way we aim to play, he felt that more times than not we were going to play with one centre-forward and having those number 10s that would fill in those positions.”

QPR’s strikers – Lyndon Dykes (eight), Andre Gray (five), and Charlie Austin (four) – have combined for 17 goals between them this season but have been backed up by attacking midfielders Ilias Chair (eight) and Chris Willock (seven), who have found the net 15 times between them.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Warburton’s side recently, however, as they’ve scored just one goal in their last three games and taken only one point in that period.

The Verdict

With Chair and Willock often playing as part of the forward line and adding a fair few goals, you can see why Warburton opted not to add a new striker in January.

It’s a decision that may frustrate supporters now given their recent stutter but the manager has regularly reiterated that being able to give his players enough minutes and keep morale up is important.

Warburton’s decision-making has helped the R’s climb to fourth in the table this season and he clearly deserves the benefit of the doubt with the January call over a striker.

Even so, he and his team could use a pressure-releasing victory against Blackpool this evening.

