Mark Warburton’s QPR transfer plans emerge as deadline day looms

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is looking to be very active in the final five days of the January transfer window, with three different positions being targeted for additions, according to West London Sport.

That is on top of the incoming of Gillingham’s teenage goalkeeper Joe Walsh, whose arrival is set to be confirmed today for a fee of £500,000.

It’s been an active window for the Hoops who have already confirmed three loan signings in Stefan Johansen, Jordy de Wijs and the return of fan-favourite Charlie Austin.

They were much-needed signings considering the R’s find themselves in a relegation battle, and it looks like more may be on the way.

The club are expected to lose Bright Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce in the next few days, with the two clubs having agreed a fee for the 23-year-old.

Fear not though QPR fans, as West London Sport say that one of the three positions Warburton wants to add to before the deadline is on the flanks, and whilst it’ll be hard to find a true Osayi-Samuel replacement, someone who can add goals from out wide will be key.

Also on Warburton’s shopping list is another central midfielder, having lost Tom Carroll to injury for three months.

Johansen’s arrival adds a lot to the engine room but the R’s boss clearly feels that he needs another body, and with Geoff Cameron being used in defence in recent weeks it has furthered the demand for multiple midfielders to come in.

And in what will probably be music to R’s fans’ ears, a new left-back is wanted before Monday, with just Niko Hamalainen to choose from currently – Lee Wallace is sidelined with an injury.

It’s an area that desperately needs bolstering and there seems to be funds in the transfer kitty to do business, as the R’s sit on a decent amount of money still from the Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace deal from the summer.

Chair? Dykes? – Can you name which QPR player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored QPR's first goal in their home win over Nottingham Forest? Lyndon Dykes Ilias Chair Bright Osayi-Samuel Tom Carroll

The Verdict

By the time the window shuts, QPR may have been the busiest Championship team in terms of incoming players.

If the owners want to give Warburton the best chance of escaping the relegation dog-fight, then he will be given funds to strengthen – especially to bring in permanent players and not just loans.

Some of his summer signings – notably Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne – haven’t showed their true potential just yet, but additions in all the areas that Warburton wants to bolster could supply them with balls to attack, but we all know the transfer window is unpredictable and QPR may not end up securing any of their targets at all.