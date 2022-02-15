Mark Warburton calls for QPR action to counteract Millwall home support

QPR boss Mark Warburton has urged his squad to show what they’re about and counteract the “intimidating atmosphere” they’re likely to face in their Championship clash with Millwall at The Den this evening.

The R’s have hit a rough patch of form over the past week or so and arrive in south London this evening on a three-match winless run.

The 1-0 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday was a particularly disappointing result but the Hoops won’t have to wait long for a chance to get their promotion push back on track.

They travel to The Den this evening and, speaking to the club website, Warburton has called for his squad to take action ahead of what will be a difficult evening.

He said: “It’s a tough test, have no doubt about that.

“Millwall have an experienced, settled squad and a good manager in Gary Rowett. So we know what we face. The Den is a great place to play football but it’s an intimidating atmosphere.

“We’ll prepare for them and respect them – but we have to show what we’re about as well.”

Rowett’s side have lost just three Championship games at The Den all season and are unbeaten in their last three matches at home – taking seven points against Cardiff City, Preston North End, and West Bromwich Albion in that period.

With a nine-point gap to make up on sixth, the Lions are outsiders in the race for the play-offs but you can’t rule them out just yet and a win against the R’s would be something of a statement.

The Verdict

The Den is far from the ideal place to go when you’re looking to turn around a recent poor run of form, particularly given how strong Millwall have been there over the past three matches.

Warburton will know that on a cold Tuesday evening it can be a difficult place to go and he’s right that his side need to impose themselves and “show what they’re about”.

With a strong backline and some dynamic attacking players, the home side certainly have the tools to hurt the R’s this evening and if they can come away with a win it will be a hugely impressive result.

All three points look to be exactly what the Hoops need with many of the other sides in the promotion race building momentum.