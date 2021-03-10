Mark Warburton urges QPR to improve in key area of the game

Mark Warburton has urged his Queens Park Rangers to be more “clinical” and “ruthless” in the final third.

The R’s recorded back-to-back wins in the Championship last night, defeating Wycombe Wanderers by a goal to nil at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was Ilias Chair who scored the game’s only goal, tapping in from close-range following excellent work by Chris Willock down the right-hand side.

QPR were made to rue missed opportunities, with Chair and Willock both hitting the frame of the goal in the second half.

But speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton urged his side to be more “clinical” and “ruthless” in taking chances in the final third.

He said: “We closed it out but we’ve got to be more ruthless and more clinical. We got the goal and played some good football, but we’ve got to be more clinical in that final third.

“The second goal would have changed the dynamic of the game so much. But having not got the second goal, we stood up and got another clean sheet.”

QPR are now up to 12th in the Championship table, and sit 11 points off the play-offs with 12 league matches remaining.

Warburton’s men have scored 35 goals in the Championship this season, and face Huddersfield Town in West London this weekend.

The Verdict

You can see why Warburton was left somewhat frustrated by his side not managing to grab that second goal.

On another night, Wycombe may have nicked one, as they pose a constant physical threat throughout the 90 minutes.

Thankfully for the R’s, they didn’t manage to find that equalising goal, but they need to start putting games to bed more often if they are to climb the table and move closer towards play-off contention.