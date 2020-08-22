Mark Warburton speaks out as links grow stronger regarding key QPR man

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has spoken after a number of his senior players have been linked with moves away from the club.

The R’s are expected to have a busy few weeks of negotiations ahead of them as the season starts in just over 20 days.

Key man Eberechi Eze is one of the players who is currently surrounded by speculation regarding his future at the club, and that has seen him linked with a number of Premier League clubs including London team’s Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Warburton has expressed that the players have to let the club get on with the business aspect of the transfers, and all they must do is continue to work hard and train whilst not letting it affect any potential form.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Warburton said: “The periphery business, let the agents and the various people get on with it.

“The player, just work on your game and if you do that then I don’t think there’s much you can do.

“They’re QPR players. They’re getting paid by QPR. If they stay with QPR, all well and good.”

The Verdict

It’s good to hear Warburton speaking out on the speculation, especially through the club’s website as a number of managers often choose to avoid any sort of questioning on that matter.

It’ll interesting to see whether Eze stays although it’s looking more likely each day that he’ll be a Premier League player next season and if he leaves then the R’s need to do everything they can to keep Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

They do not want to be a selling club, but judging by Warburton’s comments he knows deep down that a couple may leave in this window, and he and the club must make sure that QPR get a good fee.