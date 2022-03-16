Mark Warburton speaks out ahead of “tough” Nottingham Forest clash

Mark Warburton was delighted to prove the doubters wrong with QPR’s comeback win over Luton Town at the weekend.

QPR’s promotion hopes received a massive boost with the win on Sunday as the Hoops turned around a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

An 83rd minute winner courtesy of Robert Dickie ensured QPR nabbed all three points away at their play-off rivals.

The win kept QPR secure in fifth place in the table and prevented Luton from going above them in the table.

But up next is a tricky tie away to Nottingham Forest, who are only four points behind Warburton’s side and with a game in hand.

Warburton is expecting a tough game and will be looking for his team to show the same kind of character as they did last weekend.

“Sunday’s victory was important, obviously in terms of league standings, but we now face a very tough challenge away to Nottingham Forest,” said Warburton, via the club’s official website.

“Heading into the weekend there were a lot of doubters about QPR, our form and everything else so it was more than pleasing to go to Luton and get all three points – especially in that manner.

“To go one down to a scrappy goal was disappointing, but the fact is we responded well after half-time.

“We had a very good second half, scored two vitally important goals and walked away with three vitally important points. So, it was very pleasing, but the league is so very tight and as we know the games come thick and fast and it certainly is going to be an interesting few weeks now.

“We have had a difficult month, a blip and here we are in fourth. So, I think for us we have come through it, we have had some difficult games but here we are, we have 10 games to go now.”

A victory for QPR would put them clear of the chasing pack breathing down their neck.

There is only a two point gap between the London club and those outside the play-off places.

But a defeat would put a serious dent in their own top six ambitions and give the initiative to Steve Cooper’s side.

The Verdict

QPR have struggled for good form in recent weeks as their automatic promotion challenge has faded.

But now their play-off push is in jeopardy, even with Sunday’s win over Luton.

Victory isn’t an absolute must against a side as good as Forest, but avoiding defeat will be crucial.

Tonight’s game could go a long way to deciding who ultimately takes a top six berth come the end of the season, so Sunday’s win has come at the right time to give QPR the momentum heading into the crunch clash.