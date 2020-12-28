Mark Warburton singles out rarely seen QPR individual as fresh opportunity is hinted at

QPR manager Mark Warburton has paid tribute to Charlie Kelman for his performance from the bench in the Boxing Day defeat to Swansea, with the striker potentially in line for his first start for the club on at Norwich on Tuesday, according to West London Sport.

Kelman has found game time hard to come by since joining QPR from Southend in the summer transfer window, with his appearance off the bench in Saturday’s defeat just his third outing for the club.

It seems however, as though Warburton was impressed with what he saw from the 19-year-old during his 25 minutes on the pitch, as he told West London Sport: “It was pleasing to see what Charlie Kelman did when he came off the bench. We stretched them, had some good quality balls in the box and I was pleased with that.”

As a result, this latest report has now suggested that Kelman could be in line for his first start for QPR when they make the trip to Carrow Road to face promotion chasing Norwich on Tuesday, as Warburton looks to find a solution to his side’s poor recent form.

Saturday’s defeat to Swansea means that QPR have now failed to win any of their last eight games, scoring just 19 goals in their 21 Championship games so far this season, with Kelman’s fellow strikers Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne both struggling.

Dykes has scored just once from open play since his summer move from Livingston, while Bonne only has two goals to his name from 18 league appearances, having joined from Charlton in October.

The Verdict

It could be worth giving Kelman a chance from the start against Norwich for QPR.

With Dykes and Bonne both struggling, a change-up could be needed in search of a fresh attacking spark, and Kelman has shown signs that he could be capable of providing that.

Admittedly, it would be a lot of pressure to put on a young striker such as Kelman, but given QPR will not be expected to get anything against Norwich anyway, this could be a decent game to try an experiment like this one.