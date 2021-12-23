Mark Warburton shares QPR team news update ahead of club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that Albert Adomah and Lee Wallace are both facing a race to be fit for the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth on Monday.

The R’s will be raring to go ahead of this fixture after having two games postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the club.

Adomah missed QPR’s recent defeat to Stoke City due to a knock that he picked up during the club’s 2-1 victory over Derby County.

Lee Wallace was also forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture after sustaining a hamstring issue at Pride Park.

In the absence of this particular duo, Warburton decided to play Sam Field and Osman Kakay in the wing-back positions.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, QPR will close the gap between them and Bournemouth to five points if they beat Scott Parker’s side next week.

Ahead of this fixture, Warburton has shared an update on Adomah and Wallace.

Speaking to West London Sport about the duo, the QPR boss said: “Yesterday was the first time we welcomed back after 10 days a full group of players, so the last two matches we simply could not have fielded a team.

“But what it has done is given us a chance to see if we can [get] Lee fit enough for Monday, that will be tight, whether Albert will be fit, again that is tight.

“But I have to be mindful that we have games on the 30th and January 2 so we can’t just throw players back in as they will break down again.”

The Verdict

Warburton’s stance on this particular subject is spot-on as he cannot afford to rush the likes of Adomah and Wallace back into action following their injuries as they could suffer further setbacks.

Keeping this in mind, the QPR boss will need to be certain that this aforementioned duo are fit enough to feature before selecting them to start against Bournemouth.

If Adomah and Wallace do go on to feature at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, they could potentially use their wealth of experience to help the R’s pick up a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Adomah has made 461 Championship appearances during his career whilst Wallace has featured on 458 occasions at club level.