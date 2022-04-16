Mark Warburton shares QPR injury update ahead of Derby County clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has confirmed that Monday’s game against Derby County is likely to come too soon for Lee Wallace and Jeff Hendrick, whilst he also revealed there are doubts about others.

The R’s have had a torrid time recently in the Championship, although they did at least end a five-game losing streak after picking up a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Huddersfield last time out.

Nevertheless, a play-off place is now looking increasingly unlikely, with the Londoners five points away from sixth with four to play.

Obviously, they will still look to put pressure on with a victory against Wayne Rooney’s side, but Warburton shared some bad injury news going into the game, when speaking to West London Sport.

“Jeff won’t be. Lee is very doubtful. We’ve got two or three now (after the Huddersfield game) that we’ll have to wait and see and get them in to assess. Injuries haven’t been kind for the last couple of months.”

QPR could relegate Derby if they beat the Rams and Reading avoid defeat to Swansea.

The verdict

This is far from ideal for QPR as when you are in a difficult situation the boss would ideally want all his squad to choose from.

Plus, Wallace and Hendrick are both experienced players, who could be important influences on the pitch in terms of helping the others as they look to get back to winning ways.

However, QPR have Sam McCallum at left-back, whilst they are well-stocked in midfield, so it’s not like they are short, and it’s down to those who do play to give the fans a big performance after a tough few months.

