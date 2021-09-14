Mark Warburton shares fresh update concerning QPR figure ahead of Bournemouth clash

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this evening when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth.

The Hoops produced a spirited fightback against Reading last weekend to extend their unbeaten run this season to eight games in all competitions.

Currently fourth in the Championship, QPR will climb into the automatic promotion places if they seal all three points on their travels.

Whereas Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen are both likely to feature for the Hoops this evening, Lee Wallace is set to miss out due to a hamstring injury.

The defender picked up this particular issue during the club’s 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough last month and has yet to make any considerable strides in terms of his recovery.

Unable to call upon the services of Wallace, Warburton has turned to loanee Sam McCallum for inspiration in the club’s two most recent league fixtures.

Making reference to Wallace, the QPR boss has now revealed that the left-back’s issue was worse than first feared.

Warburton also suggested that the Scotland international will now need to have another scan on his hamstring.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of tonight’s meeting with Bournemouth about Wallace, the 59-year-old said: “It was a tendon-type injury and he will be re-scanned in a couple of weeks but he is doing his boxing, bike work and will be jogging again soon.

“It is frustrating for him as he was in good form.

“I hope to welcome Sam (Field) and Lee at around the same time fingers crossed, and it will be like two new players coming back to the squad.

“It is part and parcel of the game but you don’t like losing so many players to injury, but you look at the randomness of the fixtures it is just a case of getting through that and avoiding major injuries that can really devastate a squad.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Field is currently out of action until either October or November, this update regarding Wallace is a blow as Warburton has confirmed that the defender is set to return at the same time as his team-mate.

Before picking up his injury, the former Hearts man managed to produce some encouraging displays in the Championship as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.0 in his first three league appearances of the season.

With Wallace being forced to watch on from the sidelines, Warburton will be hoping that McCallum can step up to the mark in the coming weeks.

Providing that the left-back is able to deliver the goods, he may end up playing a key role in helping QPR reach new heights in the second-tier later this year.