Mark Warburton set to replace senior QPR player ahead of 2021/22 season

Queens Park Rangers look set to strengthen their right-back position as Todd Kane is set to be exiled by manager Mark Warburton, per West London Sport.

Former Chelsea player Kane played 28 times in the Championship last season, but just once in the final nine matches and trouble has followed the 27-year-old around recently.

The day before the final clash of the season against Luton Town, Kane was banned for seven games and fined for using abusive language towards Sergi Canos of Brentford, and that’s not the only thing that has drawn the ire of Warburton.

A recent interview saw Kane say he was a better player than fellow Hoops right-back Osman Kakay, and seemed to make disparaging remarks at how the the 23-year-old was on loan in the lower reaches of Scotland when he was being linked with a big-money move to Sheffield United.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for QPR – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Grant Hall ever score a goal for QPR? Yes No

Like Kane, Kakay made 28 league appearances and he’s now the first-choice at right-wing-back – however with Kane being axed Warburton looks set to bring in a new player to act as competition.

A taker will probably need to be found though for Kane, who has one year left on his contract and may prove hard to shift due to the events of the previous few months and his salary as well.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Warburton wants to cut ties with Kane after the events of both the Brentford game and his comments about Kakay.

What he said about his team-mate could cause rifts in the dressing room and it’s not needed – and Warburton clearly feels he can do better in that position as well.

The R’s look set for an interesting summer – Jordy de Wijs has already signed permanently and the club want to bring Charlie Austin and Sam Field back as well and if they strengthen in a few other areas then they could really push for the play-offs in 2021/22.