Mark Warburton set to recover for QPR’s trip to Rotherham after illness

QPR assistant boss John Eustace confirmed this morning that Mark Warburton will be well enough to lead the Hoops at the weekend against Rotherham United after picking up a sickness bug on Wednesday night.

Eustace took the Hoops’ pre-Millers press conference on Thursday morning and fielded questions from members of the media with Warburton struck down by illness on Wednesday night.

His assistant revealed that it was a stomach bug that had stricken him and not coronavirus, however, and he should recover in time for the trip to Yorkshire:

JE: [on how MW is feeling] Mark is okay. He’ll be back tomorrow and be able to lead the team at the weekend #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

The Verdict

Thanks to events around the globe in the last twelve months any murmuring of illness has led to the natural conclusion that it is covid-related.

Indeed, that is an insight into what’s happened in the last year but thankfully for the R’s their boss should recover fairly quickly from his bug.

It’s obviously never nice when someone is ill and he was obviously feeling rough this morning but he’ll be fully focused on the three points come Saturday and he and Eustace will be plotting to get exactly that.

