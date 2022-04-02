Mark Warburton sends QPR fans rallying cry ahead of Fulham clash

Mark Warburton has urged QPR fans to get behind the side as the Hoops look to turn around their poor form.

Rangers are still in the fight for a play-off place despite only one win in their last five league games.

The QPR fans in the stands have let their feeling known for what they think of their current form.

But Warburton has pleaded with QPR fans to get behind the team for the final weeks of the season as the team looks to secure a top six finish.

“The crowd pay their money and have the right to boo and everything else, but we need the crowd more than ever before,” said Warburton, via West London Sport.

“We have had a tough February and March and we have to recognise that is down to us with eight games left.

“But I have read some very derogatory and derisory comments about us. But we have to accept we let ourselves down particularly at Barnsley, Millwall and at home to Cardiff.

“But the players have worked tirelessly all season. We have been in the top six for 95 per cent of the season but now we have dipped out of it.

“People are writing us off, telling us we have the hardest run in with five away games coming up.

“But what this team have done has is shown they can go anywhere on the road and win. We have showed that last season and again this season.

“There is enough quality, confidence and desire in this squad to achieve those results.”

QPR’s recent poor form has seen the side slip away from the automatic promotion challenge and into eighth place in the table.

But the gap to the play-off places is only two points with eight games still to play this season.

Next up for QPR is the visit of league leaders Fulham to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The two sides meet on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts able to move into the top six with a win, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

It has been a disastrous couple of months for QPR, who were in a decent position to challenge for automatic promotion not that long ago.

Now it remains to be seen if they will even make a top six finish, such is their fall from grace.

But Warburton is right to plead with the fans for some backing as it can only help the team amid poor form.

There are enough games left in the season that QPR’s fortunes are still in their own hands, and a good run of form to end the season will surely see a play-off qualification.