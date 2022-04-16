Mark Warburton sends passionate message to QPR fans as uncertainty continues to linger

Queens Park Rangers produced a solid performance on the road last night, drawing 2-2 with Huddersfield Town to end their five-game losing streak in the Championship.

That run of form is part of a period in the season where the R’s had lost seven of eight fixtures, leaving QPR’s play-off hopes fading rapidly.

In addition to that, there is intense speculation surrounding the future of Warburton given he is yet to extend his deal with the West London club.

Nevertheless, there was a really gutsy performance on show in West Yorkshire on Good Friday, as QPR battled from behind twice to take a point off Huddersfield.

Yoann Barbet turned into his own net on just six minutes, with Luke Amos responding shortly before half-time. Harry Toffolo, then, thundered Huddersfield back into the lead with a header, moments before Ilias Chair volleyed the R’s level.

At full-time, Warburton was eager to show his gratitude to the travelling QPR fans in the stadium and then took to Twitter to deliver a passionate message:

Good Friday, game live on Sky, long journey and yet the QPR fans turned out in good number and gave the team tremendous backing and support. A sincere thank you to each and every fan, safe journey home. — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) April 15, 2022

QPR sit 12th in the table after yesterday’s draw on 60 points, five adrift of Sheffield United in sixth.

Next up for the R’s is a return to home soil on Easter Monday as they entertain Derby County.

Quiz: Are these 12 QPR facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 QPR's first game of the season was a home game Real Fake

The Verdict

It can’t have been an easy few weeks for Warburton.

His side have been really quite poor in the Championship and let a really good opportunity slip through their fingers.

Add that to the uncertainty around his future and it can’t have been easy.

Although it wasn’t a win yesterday for QPR, it was much, much better in the way they moved the ball and caused Huddersfield problems.

The hope will be that’s the catalyst for a positive end to the season.

Thoughts? Let us know!