Mark Warburton sends message to QPR fans following illness update

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s supporters for the messages he has received following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 59-year-old is currently self-isolating after contracting the virus last week.

Whilst Warburton will be unable to oversee training in the coming days, he is set to make his return to the dugout on Saturday for QPR’s clash with Fulham.

The Hoops have managed to make a positive start to the 2021/22 season under the guidance of Warburton following a strong end to the previous campaign.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, QPR will leapfrog Fulham in the standings if they secure victory at Craven Cottage this weekend.

Warburton’s side should be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture as they recently sealed wins over Birmingham City and Preston North End.

Making reference to his illness, Warburton has revealed on Twitter that he is feeling better and is set to back for the Fulham game.

The QPR boss posted: “Many thanks for the kind messages.

“Feeling much better now.

“Thankfully double jabbed, and will be back for the Fulham game.

“John Eustace and the staff will do a great job preparing the players.

“Thank you again.”

The Verdict

With Warburton set to oversee proceedings at Craven Cottage, QPR may fancy their chances of defeating their London rivals who recently suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City.

The Hoops have already managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship this season and thus could be willing to take the game to Fulham on Saturday.

Warburton may need to turn to the likes of Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes for inspiration in this particular fixture.

Chair has provided five direct goal contributions in the Championship this season whilst Dykes has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions at this level during his career to date.

Providing that QPR seal all three points in this clash, they could use the momentum gained from this result to climb the second-tier standings in the coming weeks.