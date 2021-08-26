Mark Warburton sends clear QPR transfer message amid Rob Dickie/Seny Dieng rumours

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has stated the valuation of some of his key players will increase in the final days of the transfer window, speaking to West London Sport.

This comes amid interest in two QPR players in recent weeks, with goalkeeper Seny Dieng being touted as a potential replacement at Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale, who left to join Arsenal in a deal worth up to £30m.

The Senegal international became a key part of the second-tier side last term and signed a fresh contract last September, extending his stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until 2024 and allowing Warburton’s side to hold out for an inflated fee for his services.

Despite recruiting Jordan Archer this summer on a free transfer and seeing teenager Joe Walsh impress in pre-season, they will be hoping to keep hold of their talented goalkeeper who led them to a ninth-place last season.

But someone who is attracting even stronger interest in 25-year-old Rob Dickie, who is reportedly being monitored by Premier League duo Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers after impressing in his first full season in the Championship.

Dickie only arrived from Oxford United in September last year – but has proved to be a key player for the R’s and has added an attacking threat to his term this term – scoring a remarkable four goals in six competitive appearances.

Manager Warburton is desperate to retain the duo and the rest of his squad as they look to build on last season’s progress and potentially force their way into the top six.

And setting his stance to West London Sport on potential sales, he said: “There will be a point when, towards the end of the window, the value goes up.

“If a player is worth a price and someone comes in with a bid for three times that then the board would look at it because it makes financial sense.

“You have a value of a player. It’s as simple as that. And the nearer you get to the end of the window the value increases appropriately.

“If someone comes along and wants to take a player from us then it’s going to be on QPR’s terms.

“You put a value on a player you know you’d need to replace, so therefore if someone wants to take them from us then they’ll have to pay.

“But there’s no desire to sell any of our players. We want to keep building and the owners have shown that desire by maintaining the squad.”

The Verdict:

Sales at this late stage in the window could be detrimental to the progress the Championship side have made under their current boss, so it’s no surprise to see them hold out for a sizeable fee for their prized assets.

Although money generated from sales of the likes of Dieng and Dickie could help them improve their squad further as a collective, this needed to be done months ago so it would be hard to see either going before the end of the window.

Depending on where the west London side are in the Championship in January, they may also refrain from selling the duo in the winter window with both players’ contracts not expiring for another three years.

Even if there’s just a small glimmer of hope they might be able to finish in the top six at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, it wouldn’t make sense to cash in Dieng and/or Dickie at the start of the next calendar year unless they have been preparing for their departures for months.

But it seems as though they are both a big part of Mark Warburton’s plans, so barring a ridiculous offer for either, they look set to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the foreseeable future.