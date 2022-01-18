Mark Warburton reveals ‘worry’ as he drops major QPR transfer hint

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has admitted he’s worried about the lack of centre-backs he currently has at his disposal, hinting at an addition in this position as he spoke to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton’s men have already been linked with numerous defenders since the start of the window – and were reported to be closing in on former AFC Bournemouth captain Steve Cook before Nottingham Forest entered the race and secured his signature.

Birmingham City man Harlee Dean, who has found game time hard to come by this season, has been made available and is also thought to be the subject of interest from the R’s, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Dion Sanderson with another loan move in the pipeline for the 22-year-old.

The latter is also being monitored by Bristol City and former loan club Birmingham though, so they may face stiff competition for his signature if they decide to pursue him as their top target.

Manager Warburton wants Conor Masterson to head back out on loan – but their lack of options at the heart of defence with Jordy de Wijs injury woes has perhaps made officials at the Kiyan Prince Foundation reluctant to send him out on another temporary deal.

With this potentially in mind, the R’s manager has revealed one of his transfer priorities for the next fortnight.

He said: “I’ve got no doubt about the quality of those three boys (Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne).

“My worry is that we’ve (only) got three centre-halves. That’s my worry.

“A lot of work (to bring in players) is being done. I hope very much we can do that. But they have to be players to add quality and value to the team.

“We have some depth but we are still vulnerable to one or two injuries. We’ve got to make sure that we have players who are there pushing all the time.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear a reinforcement is needed in this position because otherwise, they may face the need to change their shape if they suffer multiple injuries in this position. That could be detrimental to their promotion hopes having been so accustomed to a back-three system.

It could also see a wing-back or central midfielder fill in at the heart of defence, another factor that could cause issues if it drags players out of their most natural and best positions.

However, it could also be argued that they need to have a closer look at other areas too.

Sam McCallum’s continued absence and Lee Wallace’s fitness troubles could mean that the west London outfit look at another left-sided player, with an attacking midfielder in Ilias Chair’s temporary absence and another forward also potentially on the agenda.

Not only do they need cover in the event of injuries – but also Covid cases during the second half of the campaign and this depth could end up being the difference at the end of the campaign with a top-six spot on offer.