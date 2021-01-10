Mark Warburton reveals two QPR players who could be set for exit this month

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that both defender Conor Masterson and midfielder Faysal Bettache could leave the club on loan.

The Rs’ squad is not the deepest but there are still some players who are struggling for regular game time. Masterson has been limited to just four appearances in the Championship so far this campaign, while Bettache has yet to feature in the Championship but has made an appearance in both the League Cup and FA Cup.

Warburton outlined his hopes that QPR can add to their squad in the remaining weeks of the transfer window and boost the numbers he has available to call upon. More additions to the squad would potentially push both Masterson and Bettache further down the pecking order.

Speaking to West London Sport following their 2-0 defeat against Fulham on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, Warburton revealed that both Masterson and Bettache could be set to leave the club on loan to get more experience during the second half of the campaign.

The verdict

Masterson has been a player that has shown he has plenty of potential that was demonstrated during his ten starts in the Championship last term, in which he averaged 4.4 clearances and a passing accuracy of 83% per game (Sofascore). However, the 22-year-old has been unable to force his way regularly into the side and a loan move could be ideal for him this month.

That is the case also for Bettache, with the midfielder having impressed with the youth set up enough to have earned a couple of first-team appearances. It is now a good time for him to go out on loan and get some proper game time and a run in a side that can help him build some confidence ahead of next term.

It is clear that neither player is going to be able to force their way into the starting line-up during the rest of the Championship campaign. Therefore, it would make little sense for them to remain in West London and not have the chance to get some more regular first-team experience.