Mark Warburton reveals transfer plans with 31st August deadline fast approaching

QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed that the club will look to sign a player that offers “pace and power in behind” before the transfer window closes if the opportunity arises.

The R’s continued their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign with a 2-0 win over Coventry City on Saturday and now sit third in the Championship with 11 points from five games.

Despite taking all three points, the hosts rode their luck at times at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and it seems Warburton knows that one more signing before the end of the summer window could boost their play-off hopes.

Pressed on whether the Hoops boss would look to add some more pace to his squad before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, he said: “We need to have that outlet of pace and power in behind so if that opportunity arises then we’ll move if we can.

“Obviously, within the confines of the budget.”

The west London club have added nine players in the current window, including agreeing permanent deals for the four loanees that impressed in second half of last season, and while Warburton is happy with how the summer is unfolded, he reiterated that he’s optimistic that they’re not done quite yet.

“We’ve had a really good transfer window,” said the R’s boss. “Done a lot of good business early.

“But if another opportunity arises in the next few days, hopefully, we can make that move.”

Watford striker Andre Gray is a potential target (West London Sport) but Warburton refused to discuss the forward after Saturday’s game.

The Verdict

The R’s have made a fantastic start to the season but adding a little more pace and power to get in behind teams could be a huge boost to their play-off hopes.

It’s something they’ve lacked since the departure of Bright Osayi-Samuel and could prove the final piece of the puzzle if they’re able to make the right signing before the window closes.

Whether that will be a loan move for Gray remains to be seen but supporters have to be impressed by the work that their club has done this summer already.

Securing permanent deals for Stefan Johansen, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, and Sam Field after their impressive loan spells was massive while there have been some other smart additions.

Whether or not a new signing arrives before tomorrow’s deadline, there’s still a lot to be positive about for the R’s.