Mark Warburton reveals timescale on Jordy de Wijs’ QPR return following injury

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton is hoping to welcome back Dutch defender Jordy de Wijs ‘in the next couple of days’ after suffering a groin injury during their clash with Reading before the international break.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in January on loan from League One side Hull City as Warburton looked to bolster his back-line – specifically the left side of his back three.

It took De Wijs almost two months to make his R’s debut following his arrival as he was still carrying a calf injury, but he recovered eventually and played four times in March, scoring the winner against London rivals Millwall as well.

QPR haven’t lost when De Wijs has played but not long into the second half in their clash against Reading before the international break, the defender limped off with a groin issue.

The Hoops didn’t miss him too much yesterday in the 3-0 victory over Coventry City, but he will be a welcome addition once he’s fit again.

With Nottingham Forest the next test for the R’s on Bank Holiday Monday, Warburton seemed to rule De Wijs out of appearing then but it doesn’t look like it’ll be long before he’s back on the pitch.

“He is not quite right but he is training hard and is getting very close now,” Warburton said following the victory over Coventry, per West London Sport.

“We will hopefully welcome him back in the next coming days

“It’s the same problem he came off with against Reading. He is out on the training pitch.

“He will be with us in the next couple of days so hopefully not too far away now.”

The Verdict

He’s only played four times for the club but De Wijs has clearly already made an impact.

The Dutchman gives Warburton more balance being a left-footer, although Yoann Barbet is easily capable of playing the same role as well a back three of De Wijs, Barbet and Rob Dickie is pretty solid at Championship level.

QPR hold an option to make De Wijs’ loan into a permanent move at the end of the season, and if they can get him back on the pitch soon and they keep on not losing, you have to think that it’s inevitable that he will be staying around.