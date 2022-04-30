Mark Warburton reveals stance on next job ahead of QPR exit

Outgoing QPR boss Mark Warburton has suggested he is ready to step back into management straight away but is only willing to go to a club where he can succeed.

The 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last night was Warburton’s last home game in charge of the west London club after it was confirmed on Thursday that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

QPR were battling at the wrong end of the Championship when he took charge in May 2019 but he has transformed them into a side with top six aspirations and is in many ways a victim of his own success.

The job he’s done on a limited budget at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium will not have gone unnoticed by other EFL clubs and, speaking to FLW after last night’s game, Warburton spoke openly about his future.

“I think there’s a lot of good people not working in football,” said the former Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Rangers manager. “There are very few jobs in football.

“For me personally, I’ve only not worked in my life once from leaving school and that was my time after leaving Forest – I wanted a bit of time to travel round the US and MLS but that was probably five or six months more than I’d planned.

“You want to work. There are many managers where you can leave it too long and you’re very quickly forgotten in football.

“Do I enjoy working? Yes. But I want to go to a club where I have a chance of success if that makes sense. Where there are plans in place to build and develop, to establish a side. I hope very much to get that opportunity.

“If that comes along in a day’s time, great. If it comes along whenever you have to be patient.

“Never take for granted when you work in football because you’re very, very fortunate.”

Warburton’s final match at the helm sees them travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City next Saturday.

The Verdict

Warburton deserves a huge amount of credit for the transformative job he’s done at QPR over the past three years.

Without the budget that many others have, the R’s have improved every season under his management and looked on course to make the play-offs this term before their late-season slump.

His comments suggest he’s ready to take another job soon but only if it is the right one with the right structures and plans in place.

He should have plenty of suitors, particularly at clubs that operate on lower budgets.