Mark Warburton reveals reasoning behind QPR’s decision to swoop for Jeff Hendrick

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed that he opted to swoop for Jeff Hendrick on deadline day as he believes that the club will benefit from some added quality and experience in the big games that are set to participate in at this level.

Hendrick sealed a temporary move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium earlier this week after the R’s finalised an agreement with his parent-club Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the Magpies this season after playing 23 games in all competitions during the previous campaign.

However, due to the presence of Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden, Hendrick only featured on four occasions in the opening stages of the current term.

Set to fall further down the pecking order at Newcastle due to the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, the Republic of Ireland international opted to accept the opportunity to join QPR.

The midfielder could be in line to make his debut for the R’s when they face Peterborough United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Warburton explained the thought-process behind QPR’s move for Hendrick.

Speaking to West London Sport about Hendrick, Warburton said: “When we get to the last third of the season, and we’re not far away from that now, it’s making sure we have the depth, the quality and the experience to see through some big games.

“It was (Hendrick) one of those names and one of those deals that suddenly became available under the radar.

The big 2022 QPR quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 What country is QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng currently representing at the African Cup of Nations? Senegal Cameroon Egypt Nigeria

“We knew other Championship clubs would immediately move for him when that became news but thankfully we got ahead of the pack and got the deal over the line.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by QPR as Hendrick knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

During his career to date, the midfielder has made 200 appearances in the Championship and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the R’s.

In these aforementioned fixtures, Hendrick has demonstrated some creativity as he has provided a respectable total of 42 direct goal contributions.

If Hendrick is able to hit the ground running at QPR, he could potentially play a key role in the club’s push for promotion in the coming months.