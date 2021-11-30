Mark Warburton reveals QPR player concern in wake of win at Derby

QPR manager Mark Warburton has revealed that Lee Wallace was substituted during his side’s 2-1 win at Derby County on Monday night with a hamstring concern.

Having picked up a similar injury earlier this season, Wallace has so far featured just six times in the league for QPR during the current campaign.

The full-back started Monday’s game at Pride Park, but was forced off just eight minutes into the second half of that match, to be replaced by Moses Odubajo.

Now it seems as though the reason for that change, could leave the 34-year-old facing the prospect of another stint on the sidelines.

Explaining the reasons behind Wallace’s substitution after the game, Warburton was quoted by QPR’s official website as saying: “Lee felt a tightening of the hamstring which is why he came off. We hope it is nothing more than that. Mo came on and did well to adapt to the pace of the game in the way he did.”

Following that victory over the Rams, which came courtesy of Andre Gray’s stunning 90th minute strike, QPR are now third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Warburton’s side are next in action on Sunday afternoon, when they host Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a concern for those of a QPR persuasion.

Wallace has done well during his run in the starting lineup in the last few games, proving an important player in the club’s continued pursuit of the play-off places.

As a result, it would be a blow for QPR to lose him, given the struggles they have endured with injury in the full-back positions in recent times.

However, Odubajo was solid after replacing Wallace, and had plenty of experience in that position at this level, so that is something that should soften the blow somewhat, if the Scot is to be out for another extended period.