Mark Warburton reveals QPR frustration despite win over Luton

It was a positive night for QPR who moved up to fifth after their 2-0 win over Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday night.

Chris Willock gave QPR the lead after just 10 minutes with a perfectly-weighted lob over Luton Town keeper Simon Sluga after a fine pass from Illias Chair.

Luton then turned the heat up on QPR, but Charlie Austin quashed any hope of a fightback from Luton as he scored QPR’s second and his first since August.

But despite the win, Mark Warburton was still concerned with his side’s inability to control the game, telling West London Sport: “We were a little bit loose at times as well and we gave them chances, but those are the fine margins in this league, this Championship is unique and sometimes you get punished but we weren’t tonight.

“Then there was another good second goal, we lacked a bit of quality in the final third and we hurt them in good areas but the final ball wasn’t quite there but again they’re a good team, they’re well organised and have many attributes so that’s an important three points tonight.”

The win means QPR are unbeaten in their last four and sit three points ahead of Blackburn in 7th place.

Warburton’s side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host Huddersfield Town at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

Warburton is right to be frustrated. QPR have lost a fair number of games this season late in games and if Luton do grab a goal, you have to question whether QPR see that game out.

So, having more control in games is absolutely essential for QPR going forward and this game should serve as a learning curve as the club look to improve their play without the ball.

If they are able to do that, then the fact they have picked up a result such as this does at least suggest they can push on from this now, if they learn their lessons.

Should that happen, then QPR are certainly in a strong position to push on and mount a sustained challenge for the play-offs across the course of the season.