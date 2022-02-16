Mark Warburton reveals mixed QPR injury news

QPR manager Mark Warburton says Lee Wallace is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, although Sam McCallum could be set for a return to action for the Hoops.

Wallace has found himself in and out of the QPR side due to injury this season, and has made 16 league appearances for the R’s this season.

But having been forced off early on in the club’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall on Tuesday, the left-back could be facing another spell out of action.

Fortunately for QPR, they could have a ready made replacement lined up, in the form of Norwich loanee McCallum.

The 21-year-old has not featured for QPR since October due to a recurring hamstring problem, but having been one of several first-team players to feature for the club’s Under 23s on Monday, it seems a first-team return is not far away.

Providing a fitness update on his side in the wake of that defeat to Millwall, Warburton was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Lee felt his groin. He went down the flank and felt it. We have to be cautious and careful so he came off. We’ll have to see how he is.

“Sam played 75 and some of the other boys – Dom Ball, Andre Dozzell, George Thomas – got some valuable minutes in their legs and played 90 on Monday.

“The boys are ready and if it means Sam going over there we will look at that. If it means Mo (Moses Odubajo) we’ll look at that, as we will with Yoann (Barbet) or Chrissy Willock. We will look at what we can do.”

Following that loss to Millwall, QPR sit fourth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their clash with Hull on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

That news on McCallum will no doubt be a welcome relief for those of a QPR persuasion.

The injury suffered by Wallace could have left the R’s exposed down their left flank, at a time when they are already coming under pressure after taking just one point from their last three games.

However, the fact that McCallum now looks set to return, means they have someone who can step back into that void left by Wallace, ensuring they still have an established, natural option in that position.

For McCallum, getting back into the side will no doubt also be welcome news, given he will have wanted to enjoy plenty of first-team football when he made that temporary move to QPR in the summer.