Mark Warburton reveals fresh QPR player concern after FA Cup win

QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted he faces a potential goalkeeper crisis after Jordan Archer was injured while making the match winning penalty save in their FA Cup third round win.

QPR won their third round tie against Rotherham on penalties but it could be at the cost of their goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Archer saved the match winning penalty but stayed down and as he appeared to injure his shoulder in the process and was taken straight to hospital after several minutes of treatment.

It leaves Mark Warburton short of options in goal as first-choice keeper’ Seny Dieng is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Warburton may have to turn to teenager Joe Walsh or bring in another stopper, with the QPR boss telling BT Sport: “He’s [Archer] landed on his left shoulder. I’ll get a phone call later to tell me how he is. He’s in good hands.

“It does leave us with a potential problem, although we’ve got Joe Walsh who has done very well.

“We might have to do something. We’ll have to see what’s available and what we can do.”

Having joined QPR from Gillingham last January, 19-year-old Walsh has yet to make a first-team appearance for Warburton’s side.

But the QPR manager hasn’t ruled out giving the teenager the opportunity after impressing in training, as he added: “Joe is a bright young keeper with a good future ahead of him, though. If needed then I’ve no doubt he’ll step up.”

The Verdict

Warburton may have to bring in another goalkeeper if Archer’s injury is serious. In addition, they could recall Dillon Barnes who is currently on loan at Yeovil Town.

It’s not an issue that Warburton would have wanted to face going into the second half of the season but will be one they’ll need to address if Archer is ruled out for a long period of time.

If they don’t deal with that, then a strong position in the Championship table could soon come under threat, in rather frustrating circumstances.