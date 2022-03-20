Mark Warburton responds following criticism from QPR supporters in Peterborough defeat

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton admitted he has no problem with the fans criticism after his decisions were booed during the 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United.

The R’s had been on a very poor run leading into today’s clash, but with The Posh bottom of the table it was seen as the ideal game for the Londoners to get their play-off bid back on track.

However, despite taking the lead, they were comfortably beaten by Grant McCann’s men, who would pick up the crucial three points.

As you would expect, the performance angered the fans, who were critical after the boss decided to make a triple substitution in the second half. But, speaking to West London Sport, Warburton insisted he had no problem with that.

“Those boos must hurt. They should hurt every player and every staff member to a man – and I’m sure it does. They care passionately. That will hurt. But the punters are right to boo.​”

The defeat today means QPR are two points away from the play-off places ahead of a game against leaders Fulham following the international break.

The verdict

Warburton is spot on with what he has said after the game as the players deserve criticism today and the boos have to have hurt the group, including the boss.

Quite simply, today’s display was not acceptable at all, particularly as they needed to bounce back following their stuttering recent form.

They now have to wait nearly two weeks to put this right and it will require a big effort from the manager and players if they are to get in the top six.

