Mark Warburton reacts to QPR’s home defeat to Barnsley

Mark Warburton has revealed a ‘heated QPR dressing room’ following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

The R’s returned to league duties after three months out. Having gone into the break in football on a six game unbeaten run, fans were expecting a routine win in W12 against bottom-club Barnsley today.

But after just seven minutes of the game, Elliot Simoes slid Barnsley into an unexpected lead, and the Tykes would go on to see out the win.

Speaking to www.qpr.co.uk after the game, Warburton gave his verdict on today’s performance:

“When you miss a couple of really good chances there is no reaction, no crowd roaring you on, but every team will say the same so we have to make the best of the situation, it’s as simple as that.

“They pressed with a real intensity, they were brave and they took risks – they have to. They are scrapping for their lives so they leave three on three at the back but we played into their trap a little bit.”

Gerhard Struber will be delighted with his side’s performance today. Barnsley went out with a game plan and after stealing an early lead, they stuck to that plan, and restricted QPR to very few chances.

“We gave away a really poor, shocking, soft goal and that gave them something to hang onto,” explained Warburton. “We were nervous and hesitant, and didn’t display the energy that we have to display week in, week out.”

QPR tempers seemed to flare towards the end, most notably when Ryan Manning was forcibly held back by teammate Todd Kane after a late challenge from Barnsley’s Conor Chaplin.

“If you are slightly below it as a team, as an individual or as a unit you are going to pay the price,” continued the QPR boss. “It’s a heated dressing room and quite rightly because we have dropped three valuable points.”

The win leaves QPR in 13th-place of the Championship table, now with a seven point gap to the top-six.

The verdict

Many expected QPR to be right at it today, but anyone watching would’ve thought that it was Barnsley who had the play-off ambitions for the rest of the season.

Warburton will rightly be angered by his side’s display, and many more like that – combined with the lower teams continuing to pick up wins – and QPR could face a contested end to the season.